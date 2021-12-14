A charity football match hosted by a Grantham football club raised money for the food bank and an organisation working to prevent sudden cardiac arrests.

The Christmas Cup, held at Harrowby United's Dickens Road, raised money for Grantham Foodbank and SADS UK, a cardiac charity last Friday night (December 10).

Contested by two charity teams, Hughsie FC and Dickens Road Diamonds, the match raised a total of £1,614, with £470 going to SADS UK and the remaining money to Grantham Foodbank, as well as an additional six boxes of food items that were collected.

A crowd in excess of 200 people turned out for the match, which was won 4-1 by the Dickens Road Diamonds.

Despite all the midweek rain, the fixture was still able to proceed under the floodlights at Dickens Road.

Both teams started well and appeared evenly matched until the deadlock was broken after 20 minutes when Diamonds captain Jack Whyley played a good ball out from the back to Jamie Mcghee who was able to get in behind the Hughsie FC defensive line and square the ball to a waiting Sam Scothern, who slotted home from six yards out and became the first ever player to score a goal for 'The Carats.'

However, Hughsie FC responded almost instantly with a sustained period of pressure which saw Lee Burke fire the ball in to the corner of the net from just outside the 18 yard box to make the score even at 1-1.

Hughsie FC then continued their offensive, repeatedly testing the Diamonds defence.

Hughsie FC then nearly took the lead, but for a fantastic save by Diamonds goalkeeper Chris Clarke which saw him tip the ball around the post spectacularly from a powerful and curling shot.

Five minutes before half time saw the Diamonds take the lead again after a free kick taken from just outside the 18 yard box by Jamie Mcghee was deflected in off a Hughsie FC player.

In the second half, the Diamonds were able to extend their one goal lead through another courtesy of captain Jack Whyley, who was able to steer the ball home following an initial shot by right back Dave Bird, which fell at his feet.

The Diamonds' fourth and final goal was created down the right wing by Richie Payne who, following a good run, passed the ball in to the box to find Dan Selvey to slot home with composure to take the game away from Hughsie FC.

Diamonds attacking midfielder Sam Scothern was chosen as man of the match despite some fantastic performances from Jack Whyley, Jamie Mcghee and Richie Payne who were all in close contention.

The match trophy and man of the match trophy were presented by local community champion Tony Ruby, representing Place2Bee, the official match sponsor. The match ball sponsored by Harrison Interiors of Grantham.

Dickens Road Diamonds founder and match organiser, Jon Smyth, said "We've only been together for about two months now and already I'm truly proud and overwhelmed by the support and interest we've received from the community and beyond.

"The amount of money we've raised has far exceed my expectations and I'm so grateful to everyone who's either donated or contributed, whether that be money, food items, raffle prizes or even their own time as helpers and volunteers to make the event a real enjoyable success.

"I'd like to thank our opposition Hughsie FC for a great first match and also our three match officials led by referee Dion Dexter who gave up their own time for free.

"Also, a special mention to all involved at Harrowby United FC for allowing this event to take, our team sponsors and of course my unbelievable group of players who gave it their all and for charity."

Phil Skayman, player manager of Hughsie FC, said: " I’m proud of both sets of players for the spirit in which the game was played in. It was competitive with both teams wanting to win but there was no malice at any point of the game.

"We felt we did enough in the 90 minutes to win the game or at least get the draw but we were not clinical enough in front of goal and that ultimately cost us.

"Congratulations to DRD who grew into the game well in their first competitive fixture. They have some real quality in the squad and will be a tough team to beat if they carry on playing together. “

Dickens Road Diamonds will be back in action at Harrowby United FC on Friday February 18, when they take on FPMccann Charity FC to raise money for a cystic fibrosis charity.

