A charity football match raised over £900 for a community project run by the South Lincolnshire Blind Society (SLBS).

On February 3, Dickens Road Diamonds, a charity football team based in Grantham, played Hughsie FC to raise money for the BHive Community in Grantham.

The night raised £979 and of this, £329 will be used to purchase a new vacuum for the centre and £650 will be presented to the centre next week.

The match was played on February 3. (62665188)

Rob Dixon, a BHive volunteer, said: "Speaking to Susan Swinburn (CEO of BHive) Nigel Brocklebank (chairman of SLBS and BHive) they were in desperate need of a quality vacuum cleaner.

"So I have purchased a Sebo X7 Vacuum Cleaner, which comes with five years parts and labour warranty."

The match was played at Harrowby United Football club and was sponsored by Steve Kent of Thorold & Kent.

The match ball sponsor was Jay Price of Price & Son Family Funeral Directors in Grantham.

The next Dickens Road Diamonds charity football match will take place on April 21.

The charity the match will be raising money for is yet to be decided.