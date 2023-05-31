A charity football match will be played to raise money for a 31-year-old man who suffered severe head injuries in an attack in Grantham.

Bobby Lee underwent “life-saving” craniectomy surgery, where a portion of his skull was removed to relieve pressure on the brain, last month.

This was after he was attacked on April 16, in the area of Castlegate and East Street, and suffered a fractured skull and three bleeds on the brain.

Bobby Lee (left) with his mum Joanne.

There will be a fundraising football match for Bobby, who is a keen footballer, on Sunday, July 9, between the Lions and Bobby Lee Legends, a team made up of Bobby’s friends.

This will be hosted at the JRL Brickwork Stadium, home of Harrowby United Football Club, which Bobby used to play for.

Jay Harrison, one of the organisers behind the event, said: “It’s important for me because Bobby has been part of my football journey as a manager, he’s played for me at Harrowby and Sleaford and he was a player that gave everything on the pitch.

The match will be held at Harrowby United Football Club.

“So it’s only right that these lads pull together to help their old teammate.

“Bobby had just set up his own company doing groundwork and slabbing so financially he’s going to find it difficult, so we thought we could pull together to help him over the coming months.”

All funds raised will help Bobby in his recovery.

A GoFundMe page was previously set up by one of his best friends, Jack Whyley, and it is still raising money at www.gofundme.com/f/gfgs7-bobby-lee

Jack will unfortunately be away when the match is held but he is promoting the event and helping out in the run up to it.

He said: “It will be a great event and for a great cause.

“The local football community is pulling together and it shows how highly thought of Bobby is.”

Match and match ball sponsor is Chris Matthews, owner of Kelham Construction in Grantham.

TJ’s Food Wagon will also be at the event from noon until around 6pm. It will give a percentage of profits to the charity fund.

The organisers are asking for people to donate raffle prizes and auction prizes for after the match. To do so, get in touch on the football club’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/harrowbyunitedfc