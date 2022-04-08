A football match raising money for a Crohns and Colitis charity is set to take place tonight.

Local charity football club Dickens Road Diamonds are in action later tonight (Friday) against fellow charity team Eastwood & Kimberley Allstars.

Kicking off at 7pm later at Harrowby United FC's ground, the match will be played in aid of Crohns & Colitis UK.

Dickens Road Diamonds took on Dobbins Robbins in aid of Lymphoma Action. (55576825)

A raffle will also be held on the night, with some great prizes on offer.

The team chose to fundraise in aid of the charity for a number of reasons, explained in a statement that said: "Firstly our top goalkeeper Chris Clarke suffers with the illness and we often witness first hand the effect it has on him and how debilitating it can be for Chris to cope with and the stress it places on his young family.

"Despite this, Chris still turns out to play football week in week out, not just for 'The Carats' but also Grantham Town FC Vets team.

"Furthermore, Chris is a junior grassroots and development squad football coach specialising in goalkeeping.

"Chris's determination and courage to continue playing and coaching the game he loves despite living with the disease is not only a credit to him but a real inspiration to us all.

"Secondly, founder of Dickens Road Diamonds Jon Smyth aka 'Mr Carat' own mother in law Lesley also suffers from the disease and has done so for many years now.

"Similar to Chris, Lesley has remained as upbeat and resolute as she can be, determined to still enjoy her life and be there for her family when they need her, despite often feeling so incredibly poorly.

"We also wish to pay tribute to everyone who's been affected either directly or indirectly by the disease and hope we can help raise money and awareness so our beneficiary Crohns & Colitis UK can continue their important work around Crohns disease and Colitis."

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dickensroadcrohns