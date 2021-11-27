A charity football match is set to take place next month for two causes.

The Dickens Road Diamonds and Hughsie Football Club will be playing in The Christmas Cup in aid of Grantham Foodbank and Sudden Arrhythmic Death UK.

Place2Bee is sponsoring the match, which will take place at Harrowby United Football Club on Friday, December 10, at 7pm.

Posters for The Christmas Cup (53351574)

Jon Smyth, the organiser of the event, said: "I'm back with a new charity football team and this one is based in Grantham and affiliated with Harrowby United.

"We're raising money for the foodbank who've identified 100 families in the area who need real help this Xmas."

The Christmas Cup will be The Dickens Road Diamonds' first charity match, and they will be playing against Hughsie FC, a Lincoln based charity team that was established in 2010.

Posters for The Christmas Cup (53351571)

Jon said: "The team is a group of friends and former team mates of the late Adam Hughes who died of a sudden arrhythmic death some years ago.

"Adam was a former team captain who played with the majority of the players currently involved with the team.

"Hughsie FC was subsequently formed in the memory of Adam 'Hughsie' Hughes and the team dedicate their fundraising for the SADS UK charity."

So far the team has raised over £6,000 for SADS UK, and held their 11th Mustard Custard Cup earlier this year, also in memory of Adam who once ate mustard and custard as a pre match meal as a bet.