A charity football team has announced upcoming matches to raise money for worthy causes.

Dickens Road Diamonds, based in Grantham, has announced two games, with one raising money for the BHive Community Centre in Grantham.

The first game will be played on Friday, February 3, against Hughsie Charity FC at the Harrowby Football Ground at 7.30pm.

The poster for the first football match. (61644393)

Rob Dixon, a BHive sponsor, said: "The first game - will raise funds for the amazing BHive Community who provide amazing help and assistance to many people within Grantham and surrounding areas."

Sponsoring the match is Steve Kent, owner of Thorold & Kent and ball sponsor is Jay Price from Price & Son Independent Funeral Directors.

A date for the second match is yet to be confirmed, but it is hoped it will be played at the end of April or the beginning of May.

Raja Suresh from Gonerby Hill Groceries has agreed with me to sponsor this game and the role of ball sponsor is still available.

Rob added: "Each game is arranged to support a local charitable cause or in some cases individuals.

"Please support local businesses that support local charities."

The football club hopes to host four or five charity matches this year.