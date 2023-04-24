A charity football team raised over £1,000 in support of a seven-year-old girl with a rare inherited condition.

The Dickens Road Diamonds, a charity football team based in Grantham, played British Heart Foundation FC on Friday (April 21) at Harrowby United Football Club.

The night raised £1,035 which will be passed on to Gavin Birch and donated to Odylia Therapeutics, a not-for-profit organisation which develops therapies for rare diseases that have no treatment available.

The Dickens Road Diamonds raised money for seven-year-old Freya Birch.

The match was in aid of Freya Birch, Gavin’s seven-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with Lebers Congenital Amaurosis - a rare inherited condition which causes severe tunnel vision - at only six weeks old.

Rob Dixon, a volunteer behind the match, said: “A few thanks go to Harrowby United Football Club for hosting the event and providing amazing facilities.

“Dickens Road Diamonds for putting out a great team.

“Gary Burr and BHF FC for travelling from Lincoln as opposition and they were a great set of lads.

“Finally everyone that turned up to support the fundraising event. Amazing support.”

A raffle also took place on the night, and after the match finished, the bar was open for everyone to socialise after.

Other special mentions from Rob included Jay Harrison who managed the Dickens Road Diamonds, alongside Gavin Cranidge as assistant manager.

Rob also wanted to thank Chris Giles for refereeing the game and Steve Nesbitt for providing his photography services for the match.

Alpha Asset Finance also sponsored two bottles of champagne for awards on the night.

Rob added: “A special mention to Raja Suresh, of Gonerby Hill Groceries, who was match sponsor for £200 and match ball sponsor for £75.

“Plus, he stayed all night to watch the match. A local business supporting local fundraising.”