A charity football team is set to play three matches to raise funds for a selection of good causes.

Dickens Road Diamonds, a football club created to support various local charities, will be playing three matches at Harrowby United Football Club over the next few months.

The first match will take place on Friday, February 18, against FP McCann in aid of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Dickens Road Diamonds took on Hughsie FC in a charity match at Harrowby United on Friday night. (53692340)

Following this on Friday, March 11, the Dickens Road Diamonds will be playing against the Dobbins Robbins Charity Team in aid of Lymphoma Action.

The Diamond's third match will take place on Friday, April 8, against the Eastwood & Kimberley All Stars Football Club in aid of Crohn's and Colitis UK.

Local fundraiser, Rob Dixon, has helped organise the matches and has also secured local Grantham businesses to sponsor the matches.

Rob said: "I am humbled at the generosity of local Grantham businesses.

"The sponsors are Namaste Dining, Thorold & Kent and Wormall Minibus Hire."

If you wish to donate to any of the charities the Dickens Road Diamonds are playing for, you can find the JustGiving pages below: