A charity football team will play a match in honour of a four-year-old Grantham girl with a heart defect who has gone through so much "in her short life".

Dickens Road Diamonds, a football team founded by Jon Smyth that supports local causes, will play York-based team Raising Spirits FC on Friday, October 21, to raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity.

The hospital charity has helped four-year-old Lillie Scothern who was born with a heart defect and now has an internal defibrillator fitted.

Lillie Scothern. (59979074)

Jon said: "She (Lillie) has had to undergo many surgeries in her short life already and has spent a lot of time in and out of Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"As such, we're fundraising for Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity to say thank you for the excellent care Lillie has received so far and to help the hospital financially.

"The hospital charity has done so much to help and care for her. They've gone above and beyond and with the economic squeeze that is getting worse by the day, the charity needs support to help to continue to provide exceptional care for very poorly children."

The match will be played on Friday, October 21. (59978595)

Lillie's father, Sam Scothern plays for Dickens Road Diamonds.

After the match, there will be a fundraising raffle with many prizes including signed football memorabilia, Premier League tickets, luxury goods and hospitality vouchers.

Local singer Dale Weatherstone will also be performing, and for the children Elsa from Frozen will be making an appearance.

At half time, there will be a penalty shoot out for the children and each child who participates will receive a medal.

Lillie Scothern. (59979093)

Jon added: "We'd like people to attend to help recognise and appreciate the children's hospital, but to also show Lillie, who will be our mascot, just how much she is adored and cared about.

"She's only been alive for four years and in that time she's endured a lot of pain and suffering and has had to miss out on activities as a consequence.

"We really just want to put a big smile on her face and give her an evening to remember."

Dale Weatherstone will be performing after the match in the clubhouse. (59978723)

Since starting over a year ago, Dickens Road Diamonds has helped raise over £7,500 for charities and other local causes.

Over £1,200 has already been raised for the football match.

Jon said: "It's free to get in. We just ask for a donation if possible in to a charity bucket, but if money is tight for people we understand so we say just come in and have some fun.

The match will be played at the JLR stadium on Dickens Road, the home of Harrowby United FC.

Gates open at 6pm and the match begins at 7pm.