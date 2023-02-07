A charity football match has raised over £700 for a community centre.

The Dickens Road Diamonds, a charity football team based in Grantham, played Hughsie Charity F.C on Friday (February 3) at Harrowby United Football Club.

Dickens Road Diamonds won 5-2 and raised £770 for the BHive Community Centre on Finkin Street, Grantham.

The Dickens Road Diamonds and Hughsie Charity F.C. Photo: Steve Nesbitt (62273165)

Rob Dixon, a volunteer with BHive said: "The two teams played a fantastic game.

"The score was 5-2 to Dickens Road Diamonds but to be honest it doesn’t really matter about the score, it’s about raising funds for local charities.

"Well done to Dickens Road Diamonds manager Jay Harrison and his two assistants Brad O Hara and Gavin Cranidge.

Match ball sponsor Jay Price from Price & Son Independent Family Funeral Directors. Photo: Steve Nesbitt (62272957)

"Thanks to those that attended, we wish it had been more. However the money will be handed over to The BHive Community next week.

"Thanks to Hughsie FC for travelling to Grantham to play the game and the guys from Dickens Road Diamonds for turning out on the night.

The match was between Dickens Road Diamonds and Hughsie Charity F.C. Photo: Steve Nesbitt (62273143)

"We also had the game sponsor Steve Kent from Thorald & Kent and also match ball sponsor Jay Price from Price & Son Independent Family Funeral Directors at the game.

"Thanks so much to them both for their sponsorship."

Match ball sponsor Jay Price (left) and Steve Kent (right). Photo: Steve Nesbitt (62273106)

The funding was made up of sponsorship, raffle ticket money, money from two auction items that were sold and also subs from both teams.

The football club hopes to host four or five charity matches this year.

Steve Kent from Thorald & Kent. Photo: Steve Nesbitt (62272887)

The BHive Community Centre is also looking for help and support.

The Dickens Road Diamonds. Photo: Steve Nesbitt (62273134)

If anyone is interested in volunteering with the community centre, contact them on 01476 592775.