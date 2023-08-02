A charity fundraiser will raise money for three local charities.

The event will be held at Finkins, in High Street, on Saturday, November 11, from 7.30pm until 11.30pm.

The event will raise money for St Barnabas Hospice, the BHive Community Hub and Grantham Vulnerable Pensioners.

The charity fundraiser will be held in Finkins on November 11.

Rob Dixon, a BHive volunteer and also an organiser behind the event, said: “I have asked both The BHive and hospice within Grantham Hospital to let me know what they would like me to purchase, be it equipment, services or general items that they would benefit from having.”

Tickets cost £20 per person, and this includes a basket meal and live entertainment.

There will also be a raffle and so far “businesses and individuals have been amazing supporting me with prizes”, added Rob.

Rob has two auction prizes on offer so far but is looking for two more.

So far, the prizes include a spa day for two at Centre Parcs in Sherwood Forest and a six week introductory course with Grantham Archery Club.

If anyone would like to buy tickets, they can contact Rob on 07776 822642, or by email at rob19561@hotmail.co.uk.