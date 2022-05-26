The first Missing People charity Golf Day at Belton Woods has raised raised more than £10,000.

The event was hosted by former rugby union player Rory Underwood on Friday, May 20, and raised a phenomenal £10,493.87 for the charity.

Karen Horton, organiser of the event, said: "The winning team were Wanderers C on a total of 93 points, closely followed by FireShield Systems on 91 points and then Rory’s team The Allington Hackers on 89 points.

The charity golf day was held at Belton Woods in aid of Missing People. (56936230)

"It was an utterly brilliant day."

The winning team was made up of Chris Frugneit, Paul Fletcher, Mike Fentem and Steve Ballam.

The winner of the longest drive was Tom Rigby on the 18th hole.

Then the nearest the pin was Tom Lord on the fifth hole and finally the highest individual scorer was Dave Forbes, of The Allington Hackers.

If you would like to find out more about the work the Missing People charity does, you can find out here.