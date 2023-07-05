A charity golf day raised over £18,000 for Missing People.

The event was held at Stoke Rochford Golf Club on Friday, June 30, and organised by Karen Horton-Palmstorm.

It was held in memory of Karen’s mother, Margaret Horon, who died in February 2023, and it raised £18,013.73 for the Missing People Charity.

The winning team with Rory Underwood MBE (middle).

Karen said: “Having lost my mum in February, I was determined to make the day a huge success so that we might prevent at least one family from enduring what my family has gone through since February.

“My mum would be so immensely proud of how much we raised and that we are helping others in her memory.

“Last year we raised £10,550 and I never could have imagined we would nearly double that in the second year of organising the event.”

Rory Underwood MBE, former rugby union player, hosted the event which included an auction and raffle.

Margaret Horton (left) and Karen Horton (right) on Karen's wedding day

Twenty-one teams took part in Shots ‘R’ Us and the team, who included Andrew Glencross, Matt Walton, Kev Bond and Ricki Gogna, took home the best team prize with a score of 94 points.

They were closely followed by Herbies Gang - who included Martin Herbert, Mike Roberts, David Dowty and Rod Troop, on 87 points.

The Rusty Bandits - including Tony Ruby, Luke Harley, Frazier Lamb and Garon Harrison - also scored 87 points.

The individual best scorer was Mike Roberts and the longest Drive was won by Tom Rigby and nearest the pin by Callum Blair.