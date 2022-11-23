A sports education charity has helped staff at an early learning centre to gain more skills.

Two members of staff at Great Wood Farm Early Learning Centre near Grantham have been upskilling their knowledge with the assistance of inspire+ over the past couple of years.

As part of a pilot scheme for work-based learners, Sammy Hawkins and Robert Marlow undertook the Level 2 Community Activator Coach award training delivered in partnership with inspire+, Stamford College (IEG) and Children’s Links.

From left: Jon Clack, Robert Marlow, Sammy Hawkins and Kate Robinson. (60853050)

Their training involved regular coursework, CPD opportunities and mentoring sessions to fine tune their delivery of more active sessions for their wrap around care provision.

Great Wood Farm serves a number of local primary schools providing both nursery and after school care for local children.

Centre manager, Kate Robinson, said: “Two of our very competent staff completed the course and although they are experienced practitioners they found it beneficial.

"They have developed their sports leadership skills and have been inspired with new games and activities to lead with our after-school club.”

Robert and Sammy received their certificates from the awarding body 1st4Sport and inspire+ at the beginning of November upon completion of their course work and end point assessments.

Sammy said: “The course really helped to extend my knowledge and inspired me to think about how I can really have an impact on children’s physical activity before and after school and the importance of this.

"The course itself was completely achievable with realistic deadlines and I received great support.”

Inspire+ tutor Jon Clack said he is very proud of their achievements and how much effort Robert and Sammy had put into completing the coursework whilst continuing their full-time commitments at Great Wood Farm.

“We offer this training to any school or nursery setting that provide wrap around care for local school children” said Jon.

“Inspire+ and Stamford College are looking to start a new cohort of learners in the New Year and would love to hear from any schools or nurseries that would be interested in this training for their staff”.

You can find out more about the inspire+ training courses and apprenticeships on their website www.inspireplus.org.uk.

You can visit the Great Wood Farm website for more information on their provision at www.greatwoodfarm.co.uk

