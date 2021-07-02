A Grantham-based sports charity has marked its 10th anniversary by commissioning a children’s book.

Inspire+, which aims to improve the lives of young people through sport and healthy active lifestyles across South Kesteven, has been working with youngsters dubbed ‘mini authors’ from each of their core schools across the district since last September.

Sarah Outen MBE, ambassador at Inspire+, has been delivering virtual sessions to each of the ‘mini authors’ as they wrote and illustrated a 500-word story of either fact or fiction based on their school and area with an adventure theme.

Inspire+ book tour - Belmont. (48736042)

These stories have then been accumulated in the adventure book to commemorate the 10 years of Inspire+ working in partnership with over 50 local primary schools.

Sarah is now undertaking a two-week tour of all Inspire+ schools on her bike and scooter to personally deliver them. Each school is receiving three books each along with ‘mini author’ badges for the children who wrote their stories.

School communities have been delighted to receive the books with their school represented in it.

Year 6 pupil Lucy Davies was the chosen mini author from Belton Lane Primary School. She wrote a thrilling adventure story called ‘The Haunting of Harlaxton Manor’.

Sarah has been an ambassador for the charity for over seven years when she took on her London2London via the World adventure.

She said: “I’m delighted to be involved in a tour of our Inspire+ schools in celebration of the 10th anniversary.

“It has been a wonderfully creative challenge bringing the book to life and a fitting way to celebrate the first decade of service.”

Inspire+ book tour

Inspire+ was founded by CEO Vincent Brittain in September 2011.

He added: “We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to celebrate our 10th anniversary. An innovative project that involves all or wonderful schools and children that we are so proud and honoured to support.

“We would like to thank Sarah Outen, our inspirational ambassador and friend of the charity.

“She has been inspiring children since the days of her epic human powered adventure around the world and now doing so through this book.

Inspire+ book tour - St Mary's. (48736332)

“Finally, I would like to thank all my amazing colleagues that have worked for the charity over the past 10 years, it’s been a wonderful journey that I’m proud to have shared with you.”