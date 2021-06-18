A Grantham-based sports charity is marking its 10th anniversary by commissioning a children’s adventure book.

Inspire+, which aims to improve the lives of young people through sport and healthy active lifestyles across South Kesteven, has been working with youngsters dubbed ‘mini authors’ from each of their core schools across the district since last September.

Operations manager Chris Graves said: “We wanted a project that would incorporate all of our schools and bring them all together.”

Each school was given their own chapter to write which had to be adventure based and themed on either the school or the local area.

The charity’s ambassador, Sarah Outen MBE, held three online training sessions to help the mini authors to write their chapters.

She will be embarking on her own real life adventure, a biking and scooting tour of the schools from Monday, June 21 to Thursday, July 2, to deliver the finished books and meet each of the mini authors.

Based in Springfield Business Park, Inspire+ , which receives no Government funding or support, was founded in September 2011 by CEO Vincent Brittain.

As well as providing a comprehensive and valued programme of support for schools, the charity is also a leading PE and School Sport apprenticeship training provider.

It also provides specialist sports coaching, teacher training and a mentoring programme to help pupils who like sport but suffer with low confidence.