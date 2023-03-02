A charity has issued advice on how people can help those affected by the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The British Red Cross has encouraged those wishing to help people who have suffered following the devastating natural disasters to give cash donations.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "Cash donations are by far the quickest, safest, and most direct way to help people and to support the work of the Red Cross in Türkiye and Syria.

British Red Cross (62754880)

"Cash is fast and flexible. It means we can help with whatever is needed, source things locally, and transport them quickly. It also means volunteers can concentrate on the response, rather than sorting and transporting donations.

"We are not collecting blankets, clothing or any other items. We do understand not everyone is in a position to give money right now. There are ways you can turn donated items into cash, for example by holding a sale or selling thing on eBay.

"We also ask that people don't send donated items direct to local Red Cross or Red Crescent branches - these donations take time to sort, take volunteers away from immediate relief efforts, and can clog up logistics in the aid effort. "

For more information, visit: https://www.redcross.org.uk/get-involved/donate/donation-questions/emergency-appeals

The Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club held a "very successful" frog racing evening to raise funds to help the victims of the earthquakes.

The event raised over £1,800.