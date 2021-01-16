A Lincolnshire charity is encouraging supporters to get active and fund-raise to start off 2021.

St Barnabas Hospice is inviting supporters to walk, run, cycle or swim their way to fitness while raising vital funds for the charity to kick off the new year.

The Hospice has launched its new campaign 'Don't Quit - Get Fit' to encourage not only its supporters to get fit, but to raise funds after a difficult 2020 for the charity.

St Barnabas Hospice, Barrowby Road. (33922072)

Those taking part can define their own challenge, whether that’s running the equivalent of a marathon, climbing the same amount of stairs as it would take to reach the top of Everest or just getting outside to exercise after the festive season.

Fundraising Officer at St Barnabas, Paisley Paddison said: “We’re so excited to be bringing this active campaign to life, we’ve had so much support for physical and active events before that we wanted to encourage people to work up a sweat again; making 2021 their year!

“Health and exercise are highly important to promote positive wellbeing and ‘Don’t Quit – Get Fit’ provides a great opportunity for those in our local communities to take on a fundraising challenge which will allow them to have fun, take in some fresh air and focus on something in a time that is very challenging and worrying for many.”

Caroline Swindin, Fundraising Development Manager said “With 2020 behind us, this is a great time to kick start your fitness in 2021, stay motivated, and whatever your age and ability set yourself achievable fitness goals and try something a little different to stay well.

“It is easy and free to sign up andour team is hereto support you every step of the way. By raising just £71.40 will enable St Barnabas nurses to provide two hours of vital physiotherapy or occupational therapy for our patients helping to ensure that they live as comfortably as possible, for as long as possible.”

Supporters that register their JustGiving page also receive a free St Barnabas water bottle. You can register via a simple sign-up form, all the Hospice asks is that you try to raise a minimum of £71.40 in sponsorship money.

Emma Tatlow, Chief Executive from Active Lincolnshire said “Being active is so important for both our physical and mental wellbeing, getting outside and moving more boosts our mood, improves overall health and makes us more resilient to long term health conditions.

“It is our vision at Active Lincolnshire for more people in the county to move more often – we should all be aiming for 150 minutes of movement a week (that’s 26 minutes a day) and this campaign will certainly help to keep Lincolnshire motivated and moving during in 2021, in addition to supporting the vital work of the hospice.”

Those taking part can also gain free access to the private ‘Adventure With St Barnabas’ Facebook group, advice from professionals and a discount car for retailers specialising in outdoor and sportswear.

You can find out more about taking part in the challenge here: https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/dontquit/