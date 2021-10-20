A motoring day held in Grantham raised £40,000 for charities across the region including a local cause.

Star Trust, an East Midlands-based charity run by local business owners and entrepreneurs, supports smaller causes across the region and recently hosted a motoring day sponsored by Ferrari that raised £40,060.

These funds were distributed between five charities, one of which was The Jon Egging Trust, founded by Dr Emma Egging after the death of her husband, Flt Lt Jon Egging, a Red Arrows pilot.

The day began with breakfast at the Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle. (52454694)

Emma, who lives in Colsterworth, was recently awarded an OBE in Queen's Birthday Honours List for services to vulnerable people.

The Jon Egging Trust works with young people to improve their self-confidence, while providing other essential life and work skills through a series of workshops.

Due to Covid-19, Star Trust were unable to fundraise throughout 2020, so they wanted to host a safe, outdoor event to raise money that would be vital for charities after a difficult 18 months.

The motoring day was sponsored by Ferrari. (52454764)

On September 29, they hosted their annual motoring event, where over 40 exclusively invited guests were present in their high-performance super cars.

A total of £40,060 was raised by the event. The first five charities that Star Trust will support with this fund includes: The Jon Egging Trust; Brighter Futures Through Sport, based in Nottingham; Leicester Children’s Holidays; Footprints Conductive Education Centre in Nottingham; Money Matters Leicester.

The remainder of the money will go into the Star Trust funding pot to support future charities that make applications through their website.

The day began with registration and breakfast at Belvoir Castle’s Engine Yard before driving in convoy to PF International Kart circuit in Grantham.

The event was held at PF International Kart circuit in Grantham. (52454660)

Graypaul (Nottingham) Ferrari was the event's headline sponsor and as well as a static display, they supplied new models including the Roma for guests to test drive on the road.

Ireland's Farm Machinery also sponsored the day, providing exciting driving challenges, including a blindfold course and RTV reverse challenge. Guests also took part in Go Kart racing on the infamous PFI circuit.

Welcome contributions from local businesses included: hot drinks supplied by 200 Degrees Coffee, cold drinks by Belvoir Fruit Farms and sweet treats by FudgedUp. Other sponsors were: Bold Registrations ltd, Chartwells, Gtechniq, Road Angel, Ryley Wealth Management & Savills.

Fulbeck-based Balfe Motorsport supported the event. (52454711)

Since launching in 2013 Star Trust have donated £701,576 to 83 charities.

To sponsor the next Star Trust event or if you are a local charity and want to apply for funding, visit: www.star-trust.org.uk/