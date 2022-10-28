A music festival in memory of a popular guitarist will return, raising money for the hospice.

Gripperfest is coming back to Grantham next month, paying local bass guitarist Mark Berridge, who died tragically in a road accident back in 2014.

Five music acts from the area make up the bill for the festival, which will raise money for St Barnabas Hospice.

Mark Berridge, a well-loved musician, passed away aged 48 in 2014. (46186046)

Gripperfest will take place on Saturday November 19 from 3pm at Edwards Bar in Market Place and is free to enter.

There will be collection buckets for people to donate to St Barnabas.

The first festival was held in July 2021, and got its title from a nickname of Mark's.

Shaun Muffett, a friend of Mark's, is one of the organisers of Gripperfest and is reforming a band, called Break Out that he and Mark were in for Gripperfest.

He said: "I am pleased to say one of the bands we had the pleasure of being in with Mark several years ago are going to reform for a one off performance at Gripperfest".

Shaun will be joined by Terry Whitworth, Craig Scott, John Lowther and Jamie Shaw will play bass.

The System, Jack Kendrick, Dr Fuzz and Outside Chance are the other four bands set to play at Gripperfest.

Shaun organised a memorial concert back in 2015 to celebrate Mark’s life, which raised money for Help for Heroes and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.