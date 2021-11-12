Charity music gig in Grantham will raise money for charity
Published: 16:00, 12 November 2021
A charity music gig will be held next month to raise money for those with dementia.
'A Not-so-silent night' is set to take place on Thursday December 2 at Grantham Railway Club in Huntingtower Road.
The doors open from 7.00pm, with the music starting from 8.00pm.
Performing on the night will be Terry Carey, Simon Shaw, Shaney Lea, Shaun James, The Dodgers, and Grantham School of Dance.
Tickets cost £10 each, with the all funds raised from the gig going to Appletree's dementia care home amenities fund.
To buy tickets, contact 07814206531.