More news, no ads

A charity music gig will be held next month to raise money for those with dementia.

'A Not-so-silent night' is set to take place on Thursday December 2 at Grantham Railway Club in Huntingtower Road.

The doors open from 7.00pm, with the music starting from 8.00pm.

The poster for A Not-so-silent night. (53032203)

Performing on the night will be Terry Carey, Simon Shaw, Shaney Lea, Shaun James, The Dodgers, and Grantham School of Dance.

Tickets cost £10 each, with the all funds raised from the gig going to Appletree's dementia care home amenities fund.

To buy tickets, contact 07814206531.