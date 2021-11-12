Home   News   Article

Charity music gig in Grantham will raise money for charity

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:00, 12 November 2021

A charity music gig will be held next month to raise money for those with dementia.

'A Not-so-silent night' is set to take place on Thursday December 2 at Grantham Railway Club in Huntingtower Road.

The doors open from 7.00pm, with the music starting from 8.00pm.

The poster for A Not-so-silent night. (53032203)
Performing on the night will be Terry Carey, Simon Shaw, Shaney Lea, Shaun James, The Dodgers, and Grantham School of Dance.

Tickets cost £10 each, with the all funds raised from the gig going to Appletree's dementia care home amenities fund.

To buy tickets, contact 07814206531.

