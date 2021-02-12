A charity has been selected as a Community Champion in the Grantham Central area by the Lincolnshire Co-op.

Grantham RiverCare, a volunteer group supported by Keep Britain Tidy and Anglian Water, were "thrilled" to be voted as the area's Community Champion by Lincolnshire Co-op staff and members.

Established in 2004, the Grantham RiverCare volunteers have dedicated over 5,000 hours caring for their adopted 1.8 mile stretch of the River Witham, collecting over 25 tonnes of litter pollution in the process.

From left: Ian Simmons, John Knowles, Cate Holborn, David Martin. Image taken before lockdown restrictions. (42779465)

From Sunday March 7 to Saturday June 5, members who shop at the Lincolnshire Co-op can use their dividend card to ensure a donation will go to Grantham RiverCare.

The team intends to use the funding to continue to care for the river, particularly after several pollution incidents were identified and reported in local watercourses in 2020.

The project will inspire and educate the whole community and provide valuable equipment for their volunteers to monitor the health of the river.

Grantham RiverCare volunteers also undertake ‘citizen science’ projects including the regular monitoring of water quality at nine sites around our town.

These resultsare fed into a national database and have increased the understanding of thedynamics across the whole Witham catchment area.

For more information, search for ‘RiverCare Grantham' on Facebook or contact co-leaders Ian Simmons (07950 000928) or David Martin (07739864490).