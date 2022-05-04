A charity night has raised more than £3,000, which will be split between three local charities.

On Saturday, April 9, a charity night was held at Finkin's, where Dom Brister performed live music and the Finkin's team provided a buffet.

From the ticket sales, raffle and auction, a total of £3,1000 was raised, which will see The BHive Community, Naomi Fardell Fund and Don't Lose Hope each receive £1,033,33.

Rob Dixon with representatives from the BHive Community (56432284)

These donations have been presented to each of the charities by organiser of the event, Rob Dixon.

Rob Dixon with a representative of Don't Lose Hope (56432287)