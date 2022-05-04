Charity night raises more than £3,000 for The Naomi Fardell Fund, BHive Community and Don't Lose Hope
Published: 07:00, 04 May 2022
A charity night has raised more than £3,000, which will be split between three local charities.
On Saturday, April 9, a charity night was held at Finkin's, where Dom Brister performed live music and the Finkin's team provided a buffet.
From the ticket sales, raffle and auction, a total of £3,1000 was raised, which will see The BHive Community, Naomi Fardell Fund and Don't Lose Hope each receive £1,033,33.
These donations have been presented to each of the charities by organiser of the event, Rob Dixon.