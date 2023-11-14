Grantham volunteer raises over £3,000 in charity night
A charity night has raised over £3,000.
Grantham volunteer Rob Dixon held the fundraising event at Finkins, in High Street, on Saturday (November 11).
The event raised £3,020, which will be donated to the BHive Community Hub, where Rob volunteers, and St Barnabas Hospice, based in Grantham Hospital.
Rob said: “I am delighted - that the total raised is £3,020.
“Thanks to everyone that supported with me with raffle prizes, auction prizes, those that donated money and those that paid to attend on the night.”
From the money raised, Rob will purchase a specialised monitor that they requested for their end-of-life-care facilities.
For the BHive, they will use the money to purchase a new fridge and Rob has spoken to Prime Comfort, in Grantham, for a quote on building an easier access route for disabled people.
Rob hopes to hold another charity night next October.