A charity night has raised over £3,000.

Grantham volunteer Rob Dixon held the fundraising event at Finkins, in High Street, on Saturday (November 11).

The event raised £3,020, which will be donated to the BHive Community Hub, where Rob volunteers, and St Barnabas Hospice, based in Grantham Hospital.

Guests put on their dancing shoes and made their way to the dance floor for charity.

Smiley faces on the night.

Rob said: “I am delighted - that the total raised is £3,020.

“Thanks to everyone that supported with me with raffle prizes, auction prizes, those that donated money and those that paid to attend on the night.”

Smiley faces on the night.

Guests put on their dancing shoes and made their way to the dance floor for charity.

From the money raised, Rob will purchase a specialised monitor that they requested for their end-of-life-care facilities.

For the BHive, they will use the money to purchase a new fridge and Rob has spoken to Prime Comfort, in Grantham, for a quote on building an easier access route for disabled people.

Entertainment for the guests.

Drinks being served on the nights for the guests.

Guests put on their dancing shoes and made their way to the dance floor for charity.

Guests were all smiles on the night.

Guests were all smiles on the night.

Guests having fun on the night.

Rob hopes to hold another charity night next October.