A sports education charity is offering apprenticeship opportunities for young people.

inspire+, a sport and education charity which covers Grantham and Stamford, is recruiting candidates for its apprenticeship programmes.

These programmes are ideal for young people completing their GCSEs or A-Levels and looking for alternatives to university, as apprenticeships allow them to quick-start their careers while receiving free training while working and earning a salary.

inspire+ is recruiting candidates for its apprenticeship programmes. (63108012)

Apprentices work in local schools helping with PE delivery, leading before and after-school clubs and assisting with lessons. They work alongside experienced professionals, gaining practical skills and knowledge that help them to advance their careers.

They also benefit from receiving mentoring in their workplace and having a dedicated inspire+ tutor to support them in gaining their qualification.

Various programmes are offered by inspire+, including Level 3 Teaching Assistant, Level 4 Sports Coach and Level 2 PE Apprenticeships.

Applications for inspire+ apprenticeship programmes are open now. To apply, please visit their website https://www.inspireplus.org.uk/become-a-pe-apprentice/#register-your-interest and complete the application form.

No previous experience is required, and the ideal candidates desire to impact children's lives positively.

An inspire+ spokesperson said: "Apprenticeships are an excellent chance for young people who want to gain hands-on experience while receiving training through inspire+ apprenticeship programmes."