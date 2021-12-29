A Grantham charity provided families in the community with Christmas dinners.

Volunteers at Grantham Poverty Concern worked tirelessly over the festive period to provide almost 200 people with some form of Christmas meal.

On December 22, the charity supported 32 families (136 people) with a full Christmas dinner hamper, gift bag and presents for the children as well.

The Grantham Passage volunteers provided Christmas meals over the festive period for the vulnerable. (53994079)

On Christmas Day, the volunteers cooked a full Christmas dinner for 62 of their clients, who came to collect rather than sit inside due to the current Omicron variant to ensure the safety of both clients and volunteers.

Chris Thomas, coordinator at Grantham Poverty Concern, said: "Over the whole Christmas period I have been incredibly humbled that we have been supported so well by local companies such as Morrisons ( in particular Sue Healey), Brakes Food, Alltech, Albion House Nursery, MD Jewellers, St Peters Hill Surgery to name just a few.

"We have also had numerous private individuals who have donated practically, financially and also giving their time as well.

Chris Thomas (right) and Esther Maddison. (53994082)

"We would not be able to produce this support without the overwhelming generosity of our Grantham community, so I thank you all.

"We had a fantastic team of volunteers across the whole week, including Christmas Day and it made the festive season a better time for so many.

"But the need does not stop just because Christmas is over, as a charity we operate seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. We do not close so we are always accessible."

If anybody is looking to get involved, find the relevant contact details at: www.granthampovertyconcern.org.uk

