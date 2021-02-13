A Grantham charity has been revealed as a finalist in the 2020 BBC Radio Lincolnshire ‘Make a Difference Awards’.

Grantham RiverCare is one of three finalists in the ‘Green Champion’ category. The charity is a group of volunteers who tackle litter issues and monitor their adopted stretch of the River Witham.

Since they were established in 2004, Grantham RiverCare have clocked over 5,000 hours caring for their adopted 1.8 mile stretch of the River Witham, collecting over 25 tonnes of litter pollution.

From left: Ian Simmons, John Knowles, Cate Holborn, David Martin. Photo taken before lockdown restrictions were in place. (42779465)

Catherine Holborn, of Keep Britain Tidy, nominated Grantham RiverCare for the award, with the winners set to be announced at some point in spring 2021.

Catherine explained why she nominated Grantham RiverCare for the award.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lincolnshire, she said: “It’s really simple actually. Grantham RiverCare is an exceptional group of environmental volunteers.”

Catherine also said that Grantham RiverCare had “been a fantastic voice for the public to raise awareness of real issues.”

Catherine added: "Without Grantham RiverCare there would not be the driving forcein the local community for action to protect the River Witham and its wildlife.

"They make Grantham a clean and safe community, and for that their impact isexceptional.”

Group co-leader Ian Simmons said: “We are honoured to be one of the finalists, reflecting the efforts of all our volunteers who work tirelessly to keep the River Witham free of litter.”