The hunt for the golden coin at a Tesco Express in Grantham was deemed a "massive success", resulting in £10,000 being donated to charity.

On Saturday, October 15, the Tesco Express store in Harrowby Lane, Grantham, hid a golden coin in its store and shoppers had to hunt it down, and whoever found it would be able to pick one from three charities to donate £10,000 to.

A Grantham couple, who shop at the store everyday, found the coin and decided the money should be donated to The Lewis Foundation, a charity that aims to provide comfort and happiness to cancer patients across the Midlands.

The golden coin hunt was a success. (60094561)

Aline Laws, manager of the store said: "The event was a massive success with the gold coin found by a couple that shop with us every day.

"The event pulled in a great amount of people and a great amount of fun was had with people trying to get the coin."

A Tesco employee with the golden coin. (60094517)

The Lewis Foundation has decided to share the £10,000 donation with the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust, which Tesco has also agreed to.