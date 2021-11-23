A Grantham area charity was among five good causes from across the East Midlands that shared £22,926 donated by non-profit organisation, the Star Trust.

The Jon Egging Trust, founded by Dr Emma Egging, after the death of her husband, Flt Lt Jon Egging, a Red Arrows pilot, received their donation cheque of £5,000 at a special event hosted by luxury car dealer, Ferrari Graypaul.

The Star Trust is an East Midlands based charity, run by local business owners and entrepreneurs. Since it launched in 2013, they have donated £701,576 making a real difference to 83 charities across the region.

The Jon Egging Trust received a cheque for £5,000. (53256202)

Ferrari Graypaul were the headline sponsor of the Star Trust's recent motoring day held at the PF International Kart circuit in Grantham, which raised over £40,000 for East Midlands based charities.

They provided a series of incredible cars for guests to test drive on the road as well as a static display. The day’s activities also included a blindfold course and an RTV reverse challenge with farm machinery provided by Irelands.

Star Trust chairman Steve Hampson said: I’m a big believer that in life when you have done well, we all have a moral responsibility to give back to those less fortunate.

“Working with The Star Trust allows our supporters to see how their money is being used on a local level and the due diligence we undertook to ensure it is deployed wisely and responsibly.

“We visit every charity that we donate to and we are often able to re-engage with them afterwards to see how the money has impacted their charity and supported the great work that they do and the lives they touch.”

Nicola Ingamells, of the Jon Egging Trust, which received £5,000 in funding and provides specialised military learning experiences for children, said: As a smaller charity it is very hard to have your message heard. Star Trust has made us feel valued, and because of that, we can have a real impact on the lives of our students. To be able to provide young people with softer skills can help profoundly shape their future.

“The funds donated to us will allow 50 at-risk children to take part in the Blue Skies Inspire programme in Lincolnshire.”

This programme targets children who are at risk of dropping out of school, disruptive, have low attendance or are struggling with their mental health.

In the programme, children take part in activities and challenges to promote teamwork, confidence, leadership and for older children, employability.

The remainder of the funds raised are currently in the Star Trust funding pot to support future charities that make applications through their website.