Grantham charity retailer reopens its doors after 'devastating' lockdown
Published: 12:54, 20 July 2020
| Updated: 12:56, 20 July 2020
A charity shop is reopening its doors for the first time since March.
The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is reopening its Lincolnshire stores and is urging local residents to support them in its recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
Situated on High Street, both the BHF charity shop and BHF Furniture & Electrical Store have reopened as of today [Monday].
Read moreCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)