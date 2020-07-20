Home   News   Article

Grantham charity retailer reopens its doors after 'devastating' lockdown

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:54, 20 July 2020
 | Updated: 12:56, 20 July 2020

A charity shop is reopening its doors for the first time since March.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is reopening its Lincolnshire stores and is urging local residents to support them in its recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

Situated on High Street, both the BHF charity shop and BHF Furniture & Electrical Store have reopened as of today [Monday].

Read more
CoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE