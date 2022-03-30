An upcoming charity running event will raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The organisers of the Caythorpe Dash have designated their next event on Sunday May 8 as a fundraiser to help the people of Ukraine displaced by the war in their country, with all proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal to help those most in need.

The event includes a half marathon and a 5km route as a shorter alternative and canicross races will be held at both distances. Juniors aged between 12 and 15 are also welcome.

Caythorpe Dash (55789625)

Last year, the Caythorpe Dash raised over £2,900 in aid of the Caythorpe & Frieston Playing Field Committee, who provide the facilities to host the event.

As normal, there will be free parking, toilets and changing facilities with showers. Afterwards, there is the opportunity to enjoy free water and energy bars, hot and cold drinks, as well as the famous Caythorpe Cakefest where competitors are able to enjoy various home made cakes for free.

All competitors get a medal and there is an opportunity to purchase a tech tee shirt at a reasonable cost and for those who wish to do so, donate to the village tree planting fund.

Printable certificates of completion are available and photos of competitors are also available to download for free.

The winning male and female in each race will get free entry into the next Caythorpe Dash event and a £50 gift voucher for a meal at The Red Lion pub.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three female and male finishers in both races and to the top three finishers in the 12- 15 age group in the 5k.

The top two in the half marathon canicross race will also receive trophies.

All medals and trophies are provided by event sponsors UK Alternative Energy.

The lucky ‘Nth’ in the half marathon (a place picked from the ‘hat’ out of the top 15) will also receive a free glider trial flight voucher.

The event is open to runners of all ages and abilities and will be run using a chip timing system. The route includes some spectacular views of the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside.

Organiser Andy Crawley said: "As normal you can be assured of a warm welcome, lots of goodies and the opportunity to raise money for a very worthwhile cause."

To view details of the event and sign up please go to https://www.caythorpedash.co.uk/event/half-marathon