Grantham Lions Santa Claus sleigh collection raises over £6,000 for charity
Published: 09:45, 23 December 2021
| Updated: 09:46, 23 December 2021
A charity that toured the area with a Santa sleigh has raised over £6,000 for good causes.
The Grantham Lions club once again toured the Grantham area with a sleigh and Santa Claus to spread Christmas cheer.
In doing so, they raised a whopping £6,123.76 for good causes.
Grantham Lions chair, Godfrey Mackinder, said: "I would like to thank all the people who has been involved in the santa sleigh collection.
Godfrey also thanked "all the generous people of Grantham and the district".
He continued: "Also, I would like to thank all the people for their support throughout the year.
"I'd like to wish everybody a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year."