A charity that toured the area with a Santa sleigh has raised over £6,000 for good causes.

The Grantham Lions club once again toured the Grantham area with a sleigh and Santa Claus to spread Christmas cheer.

In doing so, they raised a whopping £6,123.76 for good causes.

The Grantham Lions santa sleigh in 2020. (43610072)

Grantham Lions chair, Godfrey Mackinder, said: "I would like to thank all the people who has been involved in the santa sleigh collection.

Godfrey also thanked "all the generous people of Grantham and the district".

He continued: "Also, I would like to thank all the people for their support throughout the year.

"I'd like to wish everybody a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year."