Keen cricketers are being offered the chance to own a bat made from English willow grown on the Belvoir Estate.

The limited edition blades have been produced by Nottingham bat maker Gunn & Moore for sports and education charity the Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust and features its emblem.

They are all short handle (adult) bats, in a range of weights from 2lb 9oz to 2lb 13oz, and are priced at £150. Bats of similar quality would usually retail at between £180 and £200.

Trust chief executive Darren Bicknell and assistant coach Max Everett at Belvoir Castle with the limited edition bats. Photo: Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust (63053803)

Trust chief executive and former professional cricketer Darren Bicknell said: “The willows were planted when the charity was first established in 2009 and were harvested last year. They have produced good quality bats with provenance.

“We hope local cricketers will love the story behind the bats and will snap them up in the knowledge that all proceeds will go towards our work with primary age children and youngsters with special needs, introducing them to the game and opening up access to the countryside.”

The Trust works with more than 50 schools and runs out-of-school coaching sessions at eight community venues. This year it will welcome around 1,900 children to the Belvoir Estate for its ever popular Cricket & Countryside Education Days. It also runs Easter and summer multi-sports camps.

For more information about the Belvoir bats, or to buy, call trust assistant coach Max Everett on 07480 931960 or email max@bcctrust.org.uk

You can also check out the bats at Melton Sports, in King Street, Melton Mowbray. The shop is open six days a week (Tuesdays to Sundays).

Bats can be dispatched at additional charge or purchased and collected from the sports shop.