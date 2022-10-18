With winter almost upon us, a charity in Grantham is appealing for clothing to keep people warm especially with concerns over the cost of heating.

The Age UK shop in Westgate urgently needs donations of warm clothing in good condition such as coats or jumpers.

The charity has set itself the Age UK 2022 Challenge to receive 2.2 million bags of donations by the end of the year. It has so far received 1.7 million bags.

The Age UK Grantham shop, image via Google Streetview. (45636342)

Grantham Age UK shop manager Kay said: "We've certainly experienced an unprecedented summer this year, but with the seasons finally changing it's now time to get preparing our autumn and winter looks. That's why we are calling on everybody in Grantham to sort through last season's wears and donate any unwanted quality items to your local Age UK shop as part of our 2022 Challenge."

Kay added: "Not only is this a great time to have a sort out and part with any items that you don't use any more, but you'll also be helping Age UK as we will turn every bag of donated items into bags more support for older people."

For more information on Age UK services call free on 0800 169 6565 between 8am and 7pm or go to www.ageuk.org.uk/telephone-friendship

The Age UK shop is also encouraging people to make their donations worth an extra 25 per cent by signing up to Gift Aid by simply filling out a form when they drop off their donations.