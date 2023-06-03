A charity shop is calling upon more people to volunteer for the Big Help Out.

The Grantham Age UK shop, in Market Place, is once again supporting the Big Help Out, which they did earlier in May in celebration of the King’s coronation.

The Big Help Out is a UK-wide initiative where charities encourage people in their communities to volunteer, and they will be supporting this again during volunteers week from June 1, until June 7.

Google street view of the Age UK shop, in Market Place, Grantham.

A spokesperson for Grantham Age UK said: “We urgently need volunteers at the Age UK Grantham shop and so we will be running a taster session day during Volunteers Week 2023 for those keen to try their hand at being a charity shop volunteer and find out more about what it involves.

“As well as helping the charity to support older people and making a difference to the local community, volunteers can also make new friends, discover new interests and develop new skills.”

Anyone who wishes to get involved can sign up via The Big Help Out app or get in touch with the Age UK shop in Grantham to sign up.