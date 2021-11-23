With Christmas fast approaching, the Age UK shop in Grantham is encouraging locals to pop in to pick up a festive bargain.

From presents for even the hardest-to-please recipient, to decorations, party outfits and accessories, the Age UK shop in Market Place has a range of items to help make the holidays extra special this year.

With all items sold helping to raise vital funds for Age UK’s work and services supporting older people, every purchase will also help make Christmas a little brighter for older people across the country experiencing loneliness.

The Age UK Grantham shop, image via Google Streetview. (45636342)

Although it may seem like the worst of the pandemic is now behind us and many of us are looking forward to a first Christmas spent with friends and family in almost two years, sadly there will be half a million older people who are not looking forward to Christmas because they will be alone or they don’t really have anyone to spend it with.

Money raised from Age UK’s shops helps to fund its vital friendship and advice services, including the Charity’s free Advice line and Telephone Friendship services, which are a lifeline for so many older people, especially at Christmas time.

Kim, manager at the Age UK Grantham shop, said: “We’re excited to be getting the Age UK Grantham shop ready for Christmas and have a wide range of clothes, toys, books and other items that could make individual gifts for family and friends.

"Not only will you be picking up a bargain, you’ll also be helping Age UK raise much-needed funds to continue supporting lonely older people throughout the festive season and beyond.”

To find your nearest Age UK shop visit www.ageuk/shop