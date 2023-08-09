A charity shop has temporarily closed.

Age UK, in Market Place, has temporarily closed its doors due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Nick Smith, retail director at Age UK, said: “The Age UK Grantham shop is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

The closed signed displayed on the front door.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and hope to reopen our doors soon.

“People can continue to support the charity by donating items and buying clothes, accessories, books and much more at our two nearest shops.

Age UK, in Market Place.

“The Age UK Stamford shop, found at 45/46 St Paul Street, Stamford, PE9 2BH and the Age UK Sleaford shop at 59-61 Southgate, Sleaford, NG34 7SY.”