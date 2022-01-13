A Lincolnshire emergency service charity has been shortlisted for an award for its work with the NHS.

LIVES has announce that its Community Emergency Medicine Service (CEMS) and Falls Response Unit have been shortlisted for Best Not for Profit Working in Partnership with the NHS at the HSJ Partnership Awards 2022.

The development of the charity’s CEMS and Falls Response services have helped improve patient care, save resources across the healthcare system, and deliver an excellent patient experience.

LIVES has been shortlisted for a national award. (54236070)

Both services use LIVES emergency responding skills to bring care to those unwell patients who might otherwise be admitted to hospital.

Working with East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) and NHS Lincolnshire, LIVES deploy their doctors, paramedics and nurses to emergencies that have originated via a 999 or 111 call.

The main aim is to provide treatment and care for unwell patients within their own homes or communities, helping to avoid visits to A&E and hospital admissions wherever possible.

During 2020-21, the CEMS team were called to 2,437 unwell patients; 56% of those were able to stay at home with no further treatment, 28% of patients attended A&E, whilst 11% were referred to another healthcare professional.

From August 2020 to year end, the Falls Response Unit has attended 1,538 patients. Of these, 54% have remained at home following their 999 call.

The HSJ Partnership Awards recognise the outstanding contributions made to healthcare in what has been an exceptional and challenging period across the sector.

Standing out amongst tough competition from hundreds of other exemplary applicants, LIVES has been selected based on their ambition, visionary spirit and the demonstrable positive impact that their project has had on patient and staff experiences within the health care sector.

Chris Cole, head of operations at LIVES, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award, recognising the collaborative efforts and dedication of our staff members over the last twelve months to successfully implement our CEMS and Falls Response services.

“We are committed to delivering improved outcomes for our patients, and to be chosen among the other incredible nominees is a wonderful achievement.

"This nomination has been a tremendous boost to our staff and volunteers at LIVES and I am sure it will bolster our continued efforts to improve our services.”

The official HSJ Partnership Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday 24th March at Westminster Park Plaza in London.