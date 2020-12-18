Grantham Lions Club was forced to abandon its sleigh tour last night after stones were thrown at Santa and his helpers.

The route was cut short on Goodliff Road when the stones were thrown as Santa and his sleigh tried to make their way down Goodliff Road.

They visited Barrowby last night as part of their annual Christmas tour to raise money for local good causes, before moving on to Heathfield Road, Trent Road and Goodliff Road.

Grantham Lions will be touring again tonight.

A spokesperson said: "Sorry Goodliff Road. Had to abandon your road as we were stoned. A few spoilt it for the many."

The Lions will complete their Christmas tour in the Pennine Way area tonight (Friday.)

Anyone wishing to donate can text SantaSanta to 70450 to donate £1, or SantaSanta followed by the amount you wish to donate (i.e. SantaSanta 5 for £5).