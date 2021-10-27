Funds raised by a concert at the Guildhall have been donated to a Grantham homeless charity.

Rock into Autumn 2021, which took place on October 1, raised £300 for Grantham Poverty Concern.

Organised by Grantham Twinning Association, the show featured trio Dunne and Rusted, Trevor Leeson, Terry Carey, Paula Burrows and Premier Cru. It was compered by Dennis George.

From left: Chris Thomas, Dennis Hannant and The Rev David Judkins. (52693182)

Chris Thomas of Grantham Poverty Concern said: “From all our clients at Grantham Poverty Concern we are extremely grateful to receive this cheque and a huge thank you to all those people who gave up their time to perform on the night, and to those who have supported their community by purchasing tickets.

"As we approach the colder months we are supporting anything between 20-60 clients every day, seven days a week, with the provision of hot food and advice, signposting and a friendly non-judgmental ear.

"At the same time we are supporting 31 families each week with food parcel support as well.

Dunne and Rusted (52000443)

"So all of the money donated will go directly to helping support those in need."

Grantham Twinning Association’s Chairman, Dennis Hannant, who is also a member of the band Dunne and Rusted, who took part in the show, said "doing the gig was immense fun and being able to raise money for a Grantham based charity at the same time, was indeed special.”

Dennis added that he was particularly pleased to be told that some local businesses and supermarkets routinely donated food and other things to the charity and he hoped that “more organisations and local businesses would come forward and support them”.