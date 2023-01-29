Sessions to encourage and support children's fundamental and cognitive motor skills will be held by a sports charity.

From February 21, preschool children in the Grantham area will be able to join the Little Movers provision offered by inspire+ in Barrowby.

The sessions will happen every Tuesday from 9:45 am to 10:45 am at the Barrowby Memorial Hall in High Road.

Little Movers sessions will be offered by inspire+ in Barrowby. (62105378)

The Little Movers sessions encourage and support children's fundamental and cognitive motor skills in fun and friendly sessions.

These sessions are the perfect opportunity for parents/guardians to spend quality time with their children and meet new friends.

"It's so important to embed basic motor skills at an early age in an enjoyable way," said Chris Graves, operations manager at inspire+.

"The activities will engage the children with physical exercises and help them to develop in areas such as teamwork and communication."

For bookings, visit: https://inspireplus.magicbooking.co.uk/Identity/Account/Login

If you have any questions, please get in touch with Kane at kane.gosweel@inspireplus.org.uk or 01476 578137.