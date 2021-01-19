Home   News   Article

Grantham Samaritans to host online meet-ups to tackle 'Blue Monday'

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:13, 19 January 2021
 | Updated: 12:15, 19 January 2021

A Grantham charity will be hosting virtual meetings to help combat the impact of 'Blue Monday'.

This week is famous for containing ‘Blue Monday’, the third Monday of the year, which has been dubbed the most difficult day of the year for many.

The Grantham Samaritans has embraced this and turned the day on its head by getting people together to talk over a cup of tea – a brew Monday.

The Samaritans. (44013305)
The sessions will encourage people to discuss their feelings, and give tips to help people open a conversation and be a good listener.

Taking place on three different days this week on Zoom, the details for the sessions are:

