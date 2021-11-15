Grantham Poverty Concern are preparing to help as many families as they can over the festive period.

The charity were "humbled" after they received a donation of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

For their existing day to day clients, Grantham Poverty Concern will be providing a full Christmas dinner plus dessert to take away, alongside a bag of presents/gifts and festive treats.

Tanya Nesbitt packaging hampers last Christmas at the Passage (43815399)

Chris said: “Due to the number of clients that we are currently supporting and the potential rise in the Covid cases over the coming weeks we have taken the safety first decision to protect our clients and volunteers and provide a takeaway meal only this year. Everybody will be hopefully getting a present pack, some festive food treats at the same time.”

The charity is currently supporting a number of local families every week with food parcels and this will continue over the Christmas period, with plans to give each family a Christmas hamper that will enable them to cook their own Christmas dinner without having to worry about the expense of it, as well as present packs for adults and children.

Chris added: “We were incredibly humbled by the support from our community last Christmas when we provided for over 200 people on Christmas Day, and our aim is to ensure that nobody misses out this year either.

Over 50 volunteers helped with preparing, cooking and distributing the Christmas Dinners. (43815385)

“As we are purely a donation-driven charity then we will be reliant on this support again. I am pleased to say that I have already been approached by some local people and businesses wishing to be involved and donate this year, but the scale of poverty means that unfortunately we will need more over the coming weeks.”

If anybody is interested in donating presents, gifts, food or their own time, contact Chris Thomas on 07517 943792 or chris.thomas0609@gmail.com