A charity has been using a pink tuk tuk to deliver essential items to those in self-isolation.

The Rosie May Foundation has used its pink tuk tuk, named Rosie, to deliver prescriptions and essential items to vulnerable people who are self-isolating.

A generous donation from the Vale of Belvoir Rotary Club has helped keep Rosie on the road in testing times.

Rosie the little pink tuk tuk has been used to deliver essential supplies to those self-isolating (32787148)

Mary Storrie, who co-founded the charity in memory of her daughter who was tragically murdered in 2003, said: “We just wanted to update you on how the Rosie May Foundation is responding to the challenges of coronavirus (Covid-19) and the measures we are taking to ensure we can continue helping our families in Sri Lanka and Nepal as well as those in our local community at this difficult time.”

The foundation’s office is currently closed, with work being co-ordinated from home. All organised fund-raising events by the charity that were set to take place during April and May are being postponed.

However, Mary said: “We are hoping that our biggest event, the Rosie May Ball, will go ahead as the fund-raising will be much needed.

“We would like to reassure you that we are very much still here and working to do as much as we can to help keep people safe in these very uncertain times. We understand this is both worrying and challenging for everyone, on so many levels.”

READ MORE: Grantham area news