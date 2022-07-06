Charter Trustees have agreed to sell the car provided for the mayor of Grantham for his engagements.

It was proposed by the mayor himself who chaired the meeting of the trustees yesterday (Tuesday), in the Mayor's Parlour in the Guildhall, to sell the car, a 2017 Ford Mondeo valued at £8,000.

The mayor, Coun Graham Jeal, said he felt that the cost of the car, which has a budget of £3,500 for maintenance, did not justify keeping it.