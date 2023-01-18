A budget £2,000 lower than the previous year has been approved by the town’s Charter Trustees.

The trustees approved a precept of £43,000 at their meeting on Tuesday. The figure for 2021/22 was £45,000.

The budget has been reduced despite an extra expenditure of £1,900 to cover staff costs for the condolence period for Queen Elizabeth II.

The mayor’s staff worked extra hours to cover the signing of the condolence book in the Mayor’s Parlour which equated to 130 hours over two weeks rather than the 40 hours or so that would normally be worked.

A large saving was made when it was decided to sell the mayor’s leased car last year. Savings from the maintenance of the car, with a budget of £3,500, on 2021/22 would go into a reserve account and could be used for taxi journeys or car hire if necessary.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, said: “Even when considering many of our costs are going up considerably, we are able to make such a saving, obviously in the car which we don’t have any more, and in salaries because we are now able to achieve a lot more in a lot less time. “

Deputy Mayor of Grantham Mark Whittington added: “We are doing things a lot more efficiently in the parlour and we have been really rigorous with this budget. We are aware that people out there are suffering with the cost of living crisis.

“We have only reduced the budget by £2,000. It’s not going to be much of a reduction for the council tax payers of Grantham but it is something.”

Coun Jeal said he believed he was not going to spend all of his budget this year and this would be passed on to next year. He said a reduction in staff salaries of 20 per cent had been achieved with salaries accounting for £20,000 in the 2022/23 precept.