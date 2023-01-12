The mayor and deputy mayor of Grantham will be elected at a meeting next week.

The town's Charter Trustees will meet in the Mayor's Parlour in the Guildhall for their budget meeting on Tuesday, January 17.

The current Deputy Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Mark Whittington, is due to become Mayor of Grantham in May. His deputy will also be confirmed on Tuesday.

The Guildhall in Grantham. (43763766)

The Charter Trustees will also discuss the 2023/24 budget and the accounts, including allowances for the mayor and deputy mayor.

The meeting is open to the public and will start at 7.30pm.