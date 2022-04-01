A building supplies company is encouraging men to check for signs of testicular cancer.

To mark the start of April’s Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, MKM Building Supplies, based in Trent Road, is encouraging tradesmen across Grantham to ‘Check Their Tools’ and self-examine for any changes or lumps.

Testicular cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in men aged 15-49, with 2,300 new cases diagnosed annually. Despite being one of the most treatable forms of cancer in men if caught early enough, the illness still claims an average of 60 lives in the UK each year.

A self check guide as part of the Check Your Tools campaign. (55831301)

That’s why MKM’s new ‘Check Your Tools’ campaign is seeking to put awareness around testicular self-examination in the hands – quite literally – of tradesmen in Grantham.

Nicola Ollett, head of marketing at MKM Building Supplies says: “This April, we are encouraging tradesmen nationwide to take their health by the balls and check for any lumps or changes that might indicate testicular cancer.

“Just like checks to your construction equipment to make sure it’s in good working order, testicular self-examination should be part of your daily routine. A self-exam only takes a minute, but being familiar with the look, feel and shape of your testicles can help you spot any abnormalities early.

“Testicular cancer is highly treatable if caught early enough, so regular self-examination really does make all the difference. That’s why we’re hoping our ‘Check Your Tools’ campaign encourages more men to take a ‘hands-on’ approach to self-examination.”

As part of its activity surrounding Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, MKM has also announced a fundraising partnership with the OddBalls Foundation, a charity that seeks to raise awareness for testicular cancer and promote male health internationally.

In addition to publishing a self-exam guide, OddBalls will also be hosting self-examination workshops at MKM branches nationwide.

To pledge your support for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/checkyourtools

To learn more about the full range of products and services offered by MKM, please visit: https://www.mkmbs.co.uk