An award-winning Grantham cheerleading coach has set up his own personal training business to give something back to the community.

Perry Flowers, 30, of Lincolnshire Cheerleading Academy, based in Grantham, has competed in major world cheerleading events across the world, including in Barcelona and Florida. He now wants to help others to improve their fitness levels. He said: “I decided to train as a personal trainer due to my experience and knowledge through all my years of training.”

Perry set up weekly fitness classes after feeling like something was missing for adults. He added: “I wanted to start a general fitness class but with a bit of cheer, gymnastics, martial arts, and stretching. The aim is for everyone to have a good time and build a sweat up while keeping in shape. It’s a chance to escape for an hour a week.”

Each class covers a range of cardio and resistance exercises, core work, stretching, balancing and basic kick drills, all carried out to music.

Each class costs £6 or £24 a month and are held every Monday, between 7pm -8pm.

For details, email pezzzor2012@live.co.uk