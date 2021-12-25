An estimated one million turkeys are expected to be eaten across the region this Christmas, prompting a warning from Anglian Water.

The firm has urged people to make sure their turkey fat doesn't escape down the plughole to avoid costly blockages.

Staff have dealt with more than 40,000 blockages in East Anglia alone this year which weighed the equivalent of 30 blue whales and cost £19m to shift.

Don't let your turkey fat escape down the plughole

With every turkey producing up to three quarters of a pint of fat, the team are keen to avoid it ending up in their pipes.

Head of Water Recycling Networks, Simon Love, said: “This Christmas it’s estimated more than one million turkeys will be eaten in the Anglian region. Each turkey produces three-quarters of a pint of fat, meaning some 250 tonnes of fat – equivalent to one million blocks of butter – could be washed down the drains and can cause a major headache.

“We have to clear a blockage once every 15 minutes due to the amount of fats, oils and greases that find their way into our region’s sewers. Blockages lead to sewage spills, and if this happens on your property the repair bill will be one Christmas present you definitely don’t want.

“Our advice to anyone cooking Christmas dinner is to let fat cool and then scrape it into your bin, or use some newspaper to scoop it up and put in your food caddy or composter.

"You’ll be saving yourself a lot of inconvenience as well as protecting your homes and the local environment from nasty sewage spills.”